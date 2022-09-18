RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — The Bryan County Police Department had to chase down a convicted felon who fled during a traffic stop on September 18.

Police say that they were conducting a traffic stop on Hwy 17 North in Richmond Hill around 1:03 p.m. The officer asked the driver to exit the vehicle. However, the driver chose to flee. The suspect drove onto Interstate 95 North and then the chase exited on Hwy 144 (exit 90), then ended before the Ft. Stewart gate lasting a total of 15 minutes.

Georgia State Patrol and Ft. Stewart Military Police assisted in this matter. According to police, two of the Traffic Team vehicles sustained damage and had to be towed, but there were no injuries reported.

The driver, who was a convicted felon, was in possession of a firearm during the chase. He has been arrested and is currently facing multiple charges including DUI Drugs, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, and numerous others.

Bryan County PD was thankful to the assisting agencies and that no one got hurt.