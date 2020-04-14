With some stimulus checks on the way, Federal Trade Commission says beware of scammers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Stimulus checks being issued because of the coronavirus are on the way via direct deposit to the bank accounts of tens of millions of Americans.

The Treasury Department says up to $1,200 for individuals and up to $2,400 for couples may be deposited in accounts by as early as Wednesday. The department is expected to mail out paper checks starting in early May.

Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning people to be aware that while you want your stimulus check — so do scammers. It says there are countless coronavirus scams surfacing, but none so obvious as the schemes designed to steal your stimulus money.

The FTC says millions of Americans don’t have to “sign up” to get a check. Anyone who has filed a tax return for 2018 and 2019 will get the money automatically again via direct deposit or paper check. (For those who have not filed returns for those years you are still eligible but you have to fill out a form with the IRS so contact them directly.”

The FTC says beware of emails and text messages asking for personal information or even the PIN number of your bank account to “help you get the money.”

Social Security recipients are also eligible and do not have to sign up to get the stimulus.

If you receive a call, text or email regarding the stimulus:

Do not click on any links in a text message or email.

Hang up on callers who ask for personal information or who promise to get you a paper check sooner than the IRS says it will be delivered.

At the same time, the Chatham County Police Department issued a warning for all those who will be getting paper checks in the mail. Officials say pay special attention to your mail delivery in the next few weeks.