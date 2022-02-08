Will your tax refund take longer this year?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A lot of people may be hoping for a quick tax refund this year, but you may need to be aware that the Internal Revenue Service has a backlog of up to 6 million returns not yet processed from 2020.

“We’re seeing some people just getting refunds from 2019 when we file paper returns, so you don’t want to do that,” Corey Harden, who helps operate King Tax in Savannah, advised.

Like other tax preparers, Harden says the IRS shut down for months in 2020 because of COVID protocols.

“Once they opened back up in August or September, they started back up processing, but they just were working under a mountain of returns,” said Harden.

Another tax expert, Chantelle Davis, told WSAV much the same story.

“We are definitely hearing that the IRS is still understaffed,” said Davis. “There are probably millions of taxpayers who haven’t received their refund or had their taxes processed from 2020, and now that we’re going into 2021, there’s concern that their return will be held up again because the prior return hasn’t been processed yet.”

“It’s definitely taking a toll on taxpayers,” Davis added.

She says when things were closed down because of the pandemic, a lot of returns that were mailed in were unable to be processed.

“And then we have those returns that are electronically filed that possibly, for whatever reason, weren’t able to be done electronically and they had to have some type of manual interaction,” she said.

Davis advises that anyone planning to file should get all documents and W2’s in order before they begin the process.

Harden said he still has people waiting for a refund from 2019. He also says for those filing, make sure that you check your documents. You may have more than one W2 form because you changed jobs or had several jobs in 2021, Harden advises.

He also says if your return has no problems, electronic filing is still the fastest way to get a refund.

“Typically, it takes about two weeks to get a refund, but it may be a bit of an issue this year and take three or four weeks,” said Harden, “But it’s still the fastest way. Like I say, if we have to do mail, it may take two years so you definitely want to do E-file.”

Both experts said the biggest mistakes people make are not reporting all their income or making a math error. They say even a small math problem can flag your return.

If you do file a paper return, double-check your math and make sure the return is signed.