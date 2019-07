SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Volvo is issuing a worldwide recall.

The recall involves a series of vehicles from model years 2014-2019, including the XC-90 and S-90. S-60, S-80, V-40, V-60, V-70, V-90 and X-60 vehicles are also included.

The company says a faulty engine component could cause an engine fire.

So far, the Volvo has not received any reports of accidents or injuries.

Customers will receive a notification and should contact their dealers for repairs at no cost.