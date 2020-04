FILE – In this Oct. 9, 2012 file photo, Delta Air Lines 747-400 airplane sits parked at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Delta Air Lines is being fined $50,000 for ordering Muslim passengers off planes even after the airline’s own security officials cleared them to travel , Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

ATLANTA (CNN) – United and Delta Airlines are giving customers more flexibility for re-booking flights because of the pandemic.

United says customers can now use travel credits within a two-year window.

They usually only have a year to do so.

That’s true regardless of when fliers received the credits.

Delta is making a similar move.

Travelers can change to other flights within a two-year span.

But, Delta’s offer is for April and May flights that were booked before April 3.