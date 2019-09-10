Udi’s hamburger buns recalled for containing small bits of plastic

(WTNH) — Conagra Brands has issued a voluntary recall on their Udi’s brand hamburger buns, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

The Company is recalling around 2,200 packages of Udi’s Classic Hamburger Buns because of the potential presence of small pieces of white plastic. They say a piece of equipment accidently got mixed in with the product during production.

The specific product information is in the table below. No other Udi’s or Conagra Brand products are impacted.

Item Description Case UPC Item UPC Bag Closure Code UDI BUN CLSC BRGR 8/10.4Z 10-6-98997-80913-2 00-6-98997-80913-5 191971U

If you have this product, don’t eat it. Just throw it away or return it to the store.

So far, there haven’t been any reports of people getting sick or injured after eating the affected hamburger buns.

Photo: US Food and Drug Administration

