Travel trend: Photography on demand

(NBC News) – A cottage industry has popped up that puts professional photographers at your service in a flash.

“It’s made it really easy to find these freelance photographers that you can find for a hour or two and capture some of these great candid memories of your family on vacation,” says travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore.

Flytographer, Localgrapher and Snappr are just a few offering the service.

“People can choose anything from a 30 minute shoot all the way to booking a photographer for an entire day”

For roughly $90 an hour, you can get quite a lot.

“For a one hour event we, typically, try to give the customer back around 60 photos,” says Snappr founder and CEO Matt Schiller.

They’re not limited to vacation shoots. Marriage proposals are also popular.

“You get some really lovely candid photos of the couple at the special moment in their lives,” Schiller says.

