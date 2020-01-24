Toyota owner reacts to the latest recall about airbags

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Vanessa Gil is driving her 2014 family Toyota Corolla after having an accident last spring. She says the airbags in that car saved her life.

“I got in a car accident with my newer car here in Savannah so my airbag saved my life actually,” she told me.

That’s why Gil was particularly concerned when I told her that the Toyota she’s now driving might be under recall for an airbag problem. “So it’s kind of scary to think that this car which is kind of my back up car is on the airbag recall,” she said.

Toyota announced it’s recalling nearly 3 million vehicles in the U.S. due to potentially faulty airbags. But this is not about the exploding Takata airbag issue but rather an electrical part issue.

Still, that may cause the airbag not to work correctly.

Gil was concerned about when she might receive any official notification that her car actually is under recall. News 3 told her that the latest word is that letters may be sent by March. However, she worries that a change of address may prevent a recall notice from reaching her. (That is the number one concern of many drivers by the way.)

There is a way for people to check to see if their car may be under this latest recall. Go to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website and plug in your VIN number.