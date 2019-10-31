Top Halloween trends

(NBC News) – Americans are spending big bucks on Halloween this year.

When it comes to costumes, “IT” takes the top spot on Google’s annual Frightgeist list, followed by witch and Spiderman.

“The biggest breakout costume of the year was actually Forky from ‘Toy Story’,” says Google’s Molly Vandenberg.

Other costumes drawing inspiration from movies and shows, include: “Star Wars,” “The Joker,” “The Descendants” and “Stranger Things.”

Video games continue to be popular, with Minecraft making the top 50 trending costumes, and Fortnite is in the top 10 for the second year in a row.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average household will spend $85 on Halloween, which is the second highest reading in the last 15 years.

Kid costumes pull in about $1.2 billion of Halloween spending, and adults are spending about $1.5 billion on themselves.

Pets are also getting in on the action, with people spending half a billion dollars on costumes for their furry friends. That amount has grown 38 percent in the last five years, according to the NFR.

A viral video of a dog in a Chucky costume made that the number one outfit for pets this year, followed by Ewok and Spider Dog.

Parents are dressing babies up as bananas and Dalmatians, while couples are suiting up as Lilo and Stitch and Bonnie and Clyde.

