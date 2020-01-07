The future of technology on display at Consumer Electronics Show

Consumer Report

by: Liz McLaughlin NBC News

LAS VEGAS, NV (NBC News) – The future of technology is rolling into the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where companies from around the world are showing off the latest and greatest gadgets.

Adorable robots, devices to help you cook like a chef, draw like an artist or simply let the dog out are all on display.

It’s not just traditional tech companies at CES, either.

Pampers is unveiling a diaper sensor, while Kohler’s connected toilet has built-in Alexa and gesture controls.  There’s even a smart litter box for cats, with facial recognition technology.

