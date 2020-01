SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Every year two of the most popular New Year's Resolutions are losing weight and losing some of our debt, i.e. by paying it off. Just as you need a diet and exercise plan to truly be successful in shedding pounds, credit counselors say you need a specific plan to pay down your debt.

"It's almost like getting on the scale, we have to see what the reality is," says Richard Reeve from Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Savannah,