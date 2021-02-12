Tax season: What you need to know before you file and how to avoid tax-related scams

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Internal Revenue Service announced that the nation’s tax season will start on Friday, February 12, 2021, when the tax agency will begin accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns.

The start date for individual tax return filers allows the IRS time to do additional programming and testing of IRS systems following the December 27 tax law changes that provided a second round of Economic Impact Payments and other benefits.

The organization is urging people to file electronically with direct deposit. They anticipate nine out of 10 taxpayers will receive their refund within 21 days of when they file electronically with direct deposit if there are no issues with their tax return.

The IRS is also warning individuals of tax-related scams and identity theft. The IRS does not contact taxpayers by email, text messages or social media channels to request personal or financial information. If you receive a call from the IRS asking for money over the phone, hang up.

There are several ways to file your taxes, but due to the pandemic, experts say the best way is to do so using online resources or the IRS FREE e-filing system. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is another free service that that is going “curbside” this year in the lowcountry. Clients will wait to be called from their cars to have their tax documents uploaded to a secured IRS portal by volunteers. Face masks are required and this is a first come first serve event.

See times and locations below:

Beaufort Library

311 Scott Street, Beaufort

Monday’s & Friday’s (opening Feb 18th)

11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Lobeco Library

1862 Trask Parkway, Seabrook

Saturday’s (opening Feb 13th)

11:00 am – 4:00 pm

St. Helena Library

6355 Jonathan Francis Senior Road, St. Helena

Tuesday’s (opening Feb 16th)

12:30 – 5:30 pm

Bluffton Library

120 Palmetto Way, Bluffton

Monday’s (opening Feb 22nd)

11:00 am – 5:00 pm

The Deep Well Project

80 Capital Drive, Hilton Head Island

Tuesday’s & Thursday’s (opening Feb 16th)

4:00 – 6:00 pm

Pratt Memorial Library

451 E. Wilson Street, Ridgeland

Monday’s (opening Feb 22nd)

12:00 – 4:00 pm