Taco seasoning recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Williams Foods LLC issued a voluntary, precautionary recall of taco seasonings sold at several stores, including Walmart.

The recalled taco seasonings contain cumin spice from Mincing Spice Co. that was recently found to be potentially contaminated with Salmonella. The company said there have been no reported illnesses, and that this is a precautionary action.

The affected products are:

Salmonella causes fever, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain and can be fatal to young children and elderly people.

Customers with the affected product should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.