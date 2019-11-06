Starbucks’ holiday cups return

Consumer Report
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Starbucks is rolling out its signature red and green cups to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

A Starbucks executive says the seasonal offerings help boost sales by getting customers into the spirit of the season.

The coffee chain is also selling five specialty holiday drinks this year — including the peppermint mocha, eggnog latte, and caramel brulee latte.

The cups and special drinks are expected to be back in stores on Thursday.

In 2015, the holiday cups received criticism for their minimalist design.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Community Calendar