Southeastern Grocers launches community donation program for Hurricane Dorian recovery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (BUSINESS WIRE) – Wednesday, Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the Southeastern Grocers Gives Foundation, announces plans to provide a simple way for loyal customers and dedicated associates to support their neighbors who have been impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, the east coast of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

Customers are encouraged to make donations at all BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores to help those affected by the impact of Hurricane Dorian. Every dollar raised throughout all Southeast stores will go directly to the American Red Cross’ Disaster Relief program, which enables the organization to help families and individuals recover from natural disasters by providing food, shelter, counseling and other needed assistance.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with those in the Bahamas as they embark on the long road of recovery following the destruction of Hurricane Dorian. We put our associates, customers and communities at the heart of everything we do, and we believe our greatest responsibility is to help our neighbors during the times they need us most. Every dollar donated in our stores will make a difference in the lives of not only our coastal neighbors in need, but also our Bahamian neighbors, as we all begin to rebuild and recover from the devastating effects of the storm.”

Southeastern Grocers has a long-standing partnership with the American Red Cross, a national nonprofit dedicated to preventing and alleviating human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.​ In response to disasters such as the recent hurricane faced by the Bahamas and areas of North Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, Southeastern Grocers is honored to team up with the American Red Cross to help relief efforts and provide aid to local communities, support recover efforts and train volunteers.

Anna Trefethen, American Red Cross Vice President Humanitarian Services, Southeast & Caribbean Division, said, “We are so grateful to Southeastern Grocers for activating their Neighbors Helping Neighbors community donation program, whenever we need them the most. It is because of their generosity and quick response we are able to help those impacted by these unpredictable storms.”

Southeastern Grocers and the American Red Cross have established a strong relationship over the last five decades, and together with devoted customers and associates, have raised more than $10 million through community donation programs, foundation contributions and corporate initiatives. Individuals can help those affected by disasters by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Donations to Disaster Relief enable the American Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters – big and small. Southeastern Grocers customers can donate in-store, or on the American Red Cross website: http://www.redcross.org/.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.bi-lo.com, www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About Southeastern Grocers Gives Foundation

The Southeastern Grocers Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers, parent company of BI-LO, Harveys, Fresco y Más, and Winn-Dixie supermarkets. The Southeastern Grocers Gives Foundation aligns our giving with three charity pillars, providing support to the causes that are important to the communities we serve. We support our nation’s service men, women and their families; fight hunger in our communities; and provide relief to those affected by a natural disaster.

