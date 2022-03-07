MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in South Carolina has increased more than 52% during the past year as the price continues climbing toward the state’s all-time record, according to AAA.

The current average price per gallon in the Palmetto State is $3.82. That compares with $2.51 on March 6, 2021. The state’s highest average price of $4.12 per gallon came on Sept. 15, 2008, according to AAA.

Online statistics from AAA also show that the average price in South Carolina has increased drastically during the past month. It has risen by 20% from $3.18 during the past month and by more than 10% from $3.47 during the past week.

Prices in the Myrtle Beach area haven’t gone up quite as much, but the average cost of a gallon of regular gas was $3.80 on Sunday, up from $2.54 a year ago. That’s a 49.6% increase.

Prices in Myrtle Beach have gone up 19.9% in the past month, from $3.17 a gallon, and 9.5% in the past week from $3.47.

According to AAA, the highest average recorded price in Myrtle Beach was $4.007 per gallon, also on Sept. 15, 2008.

As of Sunday, the national average had climbed to $4.009 per gallon, according to AAA.