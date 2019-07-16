Social Security calling? FTC says it’s latest government agency scam

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s a record, and one most consumers won’t be too happy about: complaints about government imposter scam calls are at an all-time high.

Right now, many people are being bombarded with recorded calls claiming to be about their Social Security number.

“You have received this phone call from our department to inform you that we just suspended your Social Security number because we found some suspicious activity,” an automated voice said on one of a dozen calls some people get every day.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says from January through May, there were 200,000 complaints about government agency scams, things like the IRS or jury duty scams. But the largest number of complaints — 65,000, — were scams involving social security.

The Better Business Bureau urges you to only answer your phone if you know who’s calling.

Tom Stephens from the Better Business Bureau recognizes the frustration many people may have about this advice — especially if you need your phone for work. But he says that does prevent you from dealing with a scammer.

You’re also advised to remember the Social Security Administration will never call you.

If you receive one of these scam calls, you’re encouraged to make a complaint to the FTC online.