Shoppers to have less days to shop for the holidays

(NBC News) – It’s not your imagination, those Christmas shopping ads debuted a lot earlier this year. There’s an explanation.

The shopping season is six days shorter than last year which means shoppers must have a plan.

“There is only 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas compared to last year where there were 32,” says Sara Skirboll with RetailMeNot.com.

Online shopping is expected to be a bit more rushed this year, too.

There’s an advantage to starting holiday shopping now.

“One advantage that people might have if they start shopping earlier is they are going to be able to spread out their budget,” says Skirboll.

