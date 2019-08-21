Scam calls claiming to be from Georgia Power

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – News 3 heard from a Bloomingdale viewer Wednesday who wanted to pass on a scam involving Georgia Power.

He received a call from someone claiming to be a Georgia Power technician who said he was up the street and was on standby to come to the man’s home and turn off his electricity for an unpaid bill.

Our viewer knew it was a scam so he hung up and called us in an attempt to warn others.

He said the call came from this number: 888-788-2568

He was told to call another number to pay his bill: 888-812-0872, ext. 2

Georgia Power officials say the company will never ask a customer to provide a credit card or pre-paid card over the phone. It also says it doesn’t send employees into the field to collect payment in person or ask a customer to pay anywhere other than an authorized payment location.

The company says if a customer receives a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from Georgia Power and demanding payment to avoid disconnection, the company should contact the 24-hour customer service line at 888-660-5890. Customers can also contact Georiga Power by email or at georgiapower.com.

The company also said if a visit is needed to a customer’s home or business for a service-related issue, employees will be in uniform and present a badge with a photo, their name, and the company’s name and logo. The employee will also be in a vehicle marked with the company’s logo.