SC gas prices jump more than 8 cents in past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The price of a gallon of gas in South Carolina has risen 8.6 cents since last week.

South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.15 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 15.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 94.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.89 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.91 per gallon, a difference of $1.02 per gallon.

“Gas prices saw their sharpest rise in months last week as oil surged to $93 per barrel, on continued concerns over Russia invading Ukraine and that there won’t be enough supply to meet demand come this summer,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “With the national average at its highest level since 2014, the news is grim: motorists should expect even more price increases, with the larger jumps coming later this spring as a confluence of seasonal factors and the potential flare-up in geopolitical tensions.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.42 per gallon today. The national average is up 12.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

De Haan predicts the national average could be pushed to record prices by the start of the summer driving season.

