SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Motorists that have faced higher gas prices in recent months as demand increases may now be facing a new dilemma that could hike prices even more.

Russia is a major supplier of oil but now sanctions against the country for its invasion of Ukraine may affect the supply of crude oil.

“Gas is going to go up significantly because the intrusion, invasion in Ukraine by Russia is going to be disruptive to the oil and gas supply of the world,” said Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Montrae Waiters from AAA the Auto Club Group in Georgia says about half of the price of gas is related to the price of crude oil.

“As long as crude oil increases, nine times out of ten, we’re going to see gas prices increase,” she said.

Waiters said the average price of gas in Georgia is currently $3.37 per gallon, which is about 90 cents higher than the same time last year. But she added that last year, people were still driving less because of the pandemic.

The price of gas in 2019 was about $3.20, so prices now are not necessarily that much higher, Waiters explained.

She said Russia is one of the main suppliers of oil coming into the U.S. but also says currently, there is plenty of fuel supply in the U.S.

She added that for motorists, there may now be a perfect storm. Crude oil was already increasing because of higher demand due to more driving. Now, more people will want to plan spring and summer trips, which will put another strain on demand and there may be fewer foreign oil imports because of the situation with Russia.

Still, Waiters encouraged people not to panic and said the best way to cope is to conserve and not go out and top tanks which will make the situation worse than it has to be.

Graham said that more needs to be done to increase domestic supplies.

We also asked Congressman Buddy Carter, who represents the Savannah area. Here is what he emailed us:

“American energy independence, which we had a year ago, is not just a smart economic move; it is also a crucial part of our national defense. Unfortunately, Biden increased our reliance on imported oil and gas, causing prices to skyrocket. Now we are in a position where we have to weigh the cost of war in Ukraine with the literal cost of oil and gas.

“Ukraine is our ally, and we need to protect them. Biden had ample opportunity to bolster our energy independence and drive down gas prices but chose not to. I am calling on him to restart the Keystone XL pipeline, recommit to energy independence, and hold Russia accountable with crushing sanctions.”