Retro tech toys make great stocking stuffers

(NBC News) – Retro toys are making a comeback for the holidays.

The “Tamagotchi On” digital pet is just one of many returning for a new generation.

“The biggest change that 90s kids like me will recognize is that the Tamagotchi On has a full color display,” says Toy Insider’s Maddie Michalik

Old school games are also getting a makeover as portable Micro-Arcades. Pac-Man, Tetris and Space Invaders are just a few of the titles available.

In the age of phone selfies, analog photos are trending as well. The new Polaroid Lab is a desktop darkroom that lets you turn smartphone photos into instant prints, or you can try digital and instant camera combo with the Polaroid Pop.

