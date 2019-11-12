Retailers offer technology shopping help for customers this holiday

(NBC News) – Holiday shoppers are expected to spend more than a trillion dollars this season, for the first time. To capture your business, retailers are getting more creative, going straight for your smartphone.

All new tech-tools are helping shoppers save money and time from text alerts to help you find a deal to apps allowing you to scan a page to buy a toy.

For the first time, Walmart shoppers can use their smartphones to scan a page in the retailer’s holiday toy catalog and it’ll show you the exact location in the store.

Best Buy shoppers can sign up for text alerts for upcoming sales like the “20 days of doorbusters.”

The retailer already unveiling black friday discounts featuring hundreds of early deals including major savings on certain apple products – available through this Sunday.

You can also take the guesswork out of picking a christmas tree. The Target app lets you to see exactly how a tree would look in your living room with augmented reality.

Nordstrom can help you find the perfect party look. Shoppers can click on the “looks” icon in the Nordstrom app to connect them to a remote stylist who will have them donning holiday apparel in no time.

