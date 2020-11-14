Retail experts warn of shipping delays, advise early holiday shopping

(NBC) – You may think you have plenty of time to get those holiday gifts delivered, but experts say you may want to pay close attention to shipping deadlines.

Dec. 15 is the last day for UPS Ground and FedEx Ground, while Dec. 18 is the deadline for First Class Mail with the Post Office.

However, in the fine print, all of those warn that there’s no guarantee your shipments will be on time. This is because of a huge increase in demand for shipping and never-before-seen slowdowns in the supply chain.

“There is a ship-ageddon. It’s already here,” Co-CEO of women’s retailer Journelle Guido Campello said. “We already see it. I have products that are stuck in customs, stuck in shipments, coming from Europe, coming from Asia.”

This means even if you see “free two=day shipping,” it’s all dependent on how fast the retailer can fulfill your order, and how quickly companies like FedEx can deliver.

“I would say that the biggest advice I have is, if there’s something that you want, get it now,” Campello said. “This is the time to get it, these first two to three weeks before Black Friday, the first two to three weeks in November.”

“We haven’t even had bad or inclement weather yet. So imagine how that can cause even more, you know, ruckus,” he added.

Experts advise giving yourself more time for every order on your list, so you can deliver this holiday season.