Porch pirates hitting more homes this holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Many are planning to shop online this holiday season, in part, because of convenience, but mostly because of the pandemic.

But about one-third of all those who have packages delivered on a regular basis say a package has been stolen.

The Savannah Police Department is offering some advice so you don’t put your package at risk.

“As far as packages being delivered, you can set up times to have them arrive at your home,” says Savannah Police Officer Samantha Sosbe.

She says if you just can’t be home, leave instructions for delivery companies that you want a package placed behind a plant or a bush near your home.

“Have Amazon or whoever you’re buying from hide it, make a strong attempt to hide it. That way it’s not out in plain view,” said Sosbe.

The Better Business Bureau says package theft is a growing problem and recommends the following:

Install security cameras Don’t leave delivered packages unattended Pay attention to online tracking Sign up for delivery alerts Secure shipments with a signature confirmation Authorize a specific out-of-sight location for the carrier to always leave the package

If someone does steal a package, however, you are advised to call police right away.

“You can call 911, or you can call our non-emergency number, and an officer will come and take a report,” said Sosbe. “Give them as much information as you can, such as what was in the box and the value of the item.”