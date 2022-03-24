NEW YORK (WFXR) – Pfizer has issued a nationwide recall of some blood pressure medications due to the presence of nitrosamine above the Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) level.

The recall, announced this week, concerns Accuretic tablets and two generics distributed by Greenstone: quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide, and quinapril HCI/hydrochlorothiazide.

Pfizer will pull six lots of Accuretic tablets, one lot of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, and four lots of quinapril HCI/hydrochlorothiazide tablets.

Health officials say you can also find nitrosamines in water and foods, including dairy products, vegetables and cured and grilled meats. However, exposure to nitrosamines above ADI levels, for long periods of time, can increase the risk of cancer.

The recalled products are used to help treat hypertension and lower blood pressure to decrease the risk of deadly and non-deadly cardiovascular events, strokes, and myocardial infarctions. Pfizer recommends patients who take this medication should talk to their doctors about alternative treatment options.

The recalled medicines include Accuretic™ (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) tablets (top row), as well as Quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets (first photo, second row) and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets (last two photos, second row). (Pfizer)

The recalled products were distributed from November 2019 to March 2022 throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Below are the products on the recall list.

Accuretic™ (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) tablets, 10/12.5 mg

10/12.5 mg Accuretic™ (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) tablets, 20/12.5 mg

20/12.5 mg Accuretic™ (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) tablets, 20/25 mg

NDC Lot Number Expiration Date Strength Configuration/Count 0071-3112-23 FG5379 08/2024 10/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 0071-0222-23 EA6686 04/2022 10/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 0071-5212-23 FG5381 08/2024 20/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 0071-0220-23 EA6665 04/2022 20/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 0071-0220-23 CN0640 04/2022 20/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 0071-0223-23 ET6974 02/2023 20/25 mg 1 x 90 count bottle Data from Pfizer

quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, 20/25 mg

20/25 mg quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets, 20/12.5 mg

20/12.5 mg quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets, 20/25 mg

NDC Lot Number Expiration Date Strength Configuration/Count 59762-5225-9 FE3714 02/2023 20/25 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 59762-0220-1 DN6931 03/2023 20/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 59762-0220-1 ED3904 03/2023 20/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 59762-0220-1 ED3905 03/2023 20/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 59762-0223-1 DP3414 02/2023 20/25 mg 1 x 90 count bottle Data from Pfizer

Pfizer stated that wholesalers and distributors with any of these products should stop use and distribution, and immediately quarantine the product.

More information about this recall can be found on the Pfizer website.