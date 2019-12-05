Parker’s debuts new electric vehicle charging stations in Metter

METTER, Ga (WSAV) – Parker’s convenience stores unveiled six new Tesla Superchargers at its retail store in Metter, Ga., located just off I-16 Exit 104 at 1118 S. Lewis St..

According to Parker’s, this is the first V3 Tesla charging site to open in the state and is strategically situated for drivers traveling between Atlanta and Savannah.

The new Tesla Superchargers complement two existing electric vehicle charging stations.

Parker’s says with the new addition, every electric vehicle on the market can now be charged at the Metter store.

