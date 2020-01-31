Parents warned about inclined sleepers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you are a parent and have been using what’s known as an “inclined sleeper” for your infant, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning about the safety of the product.

Fisher Price recalled products last year because of infant deaths. However, children’s safety groups say similar products made by other companies were still being sold.

“Fisher Price initially marketed their product as ‘baby can sleep in them all night ‘ but that’s not the case, it’s not a safe way for an infant to sleep,” said Nancy Cowles from Kids in Danger (KID). We know of at least 70 babies that have died in incline sleepers. And while some were recalled, now the Consumer Product Safety Commission has pushed to get more of them off the market.”

“The concern with an incline sleep product for infants is they can fall or tilt into an unsafe position,” says Cowles. “Either a baby gets its face up against the side of the product or simply by the way that their head drops in a certain way for young babies – it can cut off their airway and cause positional asphyxiation.”

Kids in Danger believes the additional recalls are necessary and that any brand still on the market should not be sold either. “Online or in a store,” said Cowles. “If parents go into a store they will assume this is being sold because it’s a safe product but we don’t think it is and we’re encouraging all retailers to take them off the market.”

In addition to the call to halt all sales and the recent recalls, CPSC is providing information on a lengthy study it commissioned on the inclined sleepers. It said that “none of the sleeper products tested in the study are safe.”

Cowles says parents, especially new ones, need to remember tried and true methods of infant sleeping. “We recommend that baby sleep flat on their backs in a crib or other product that meets federal standards,” she told us.