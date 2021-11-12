Nail gun sold at Walmart recalled over ‘involuntary discharge’ of nails

EAST PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — A nail gun sold exclusively at Walmart is being recalled due to concerns over a malfunctioning sensor.

Hart Consumer Products is recalling more than 15,000 of its 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailers because the contact sensor “can malfunction and involuntarily discharge a nail,” posing risk of serious injury to the user or anyone nearby, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled nailers were sold with model numbers including HPNR01, HPNR01B, HPNR01B-SK, or HPNR01BNCA.

The CPSC says no injuries associated with this product have been reported to date.

The affected nail guns were sold exclusively at Walmart retailers and at Walmart.com between April and September 2021.

Consumers are instructed to stop using the recalled nailers immediately and return the product to Walmart for a full refund, or scheduling a free pickup by calling Hart Consumer Products at 1-800-776-5191.

For more information, contact Hart Consumer Products at 800-776-5191 or visit the company’s website.