Millenials in the South saving more for their future than ever before

SAVANNAH Ga. (WSAV) – Millenials in the South are putting away their debit cards and paying off their credit cards.

A new study shows people between the ages of 21 and 41 are saving more for their futures by taking a practical approach to their finances. This includes things like cutting back on social spending, putting more money into retirement and paying off debts.

“They’re cutting back where they need to cut back in order to save for retirement or to save for a home and they’re also looking at paying down some of the debt that they may have,” says Bank of America market manager, Amy Repella.

Around 80% of millenials in the South carry some sort of debt through student loans or credit cards. Nearly all of them are willing to make sacrifices, like getting a second job, to pay them off.

“I have my nine-to-five career that I do, but outside of that, I look for any way I can to make money. Whether that’s side jobs or side gigs, that extra income goes a long way when it comes to building a savings account and paying off debt,” says recent graduate, Hunter Stricklin.

The study shows that one in four millenials who are saving have at least one hundred thousand dollars, up 18% from 2018. Repella says paying off debts and saving money is a concept millenials are grasping sooner than later.

“I think they’re realizing that if they want to retire without a bunch of debt, they’re going to have to start saving sooner and making good financial decisions early on,” she adds.

The study also shows the age group contributes more to their 401(k) for retirement.