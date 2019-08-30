Man sues Popeye’s over no chicken sandwich

EAST RIDGE, Tn (CNN) – Craig Barr of East Ridge, Tennessee filed a summons accusing Popeye’s of false advertising and deceptive business practices.

Barr says he visited several locations only to be told at each there were no chicken sandwiches available.

Barr claims he even responded to a Craigslist ad posted by someone who said they worked at Popeye’s and was selling the sandwiches under the table for $24. Barr says he paid the money but never got his sandwich. The ad is no longer online, and police say they haven’t had any reports on it.

Barr received a court date of October 28th. He’s suing for five thousand dollars.

