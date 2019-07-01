Honda recalls 1.6 million cars in final phase of Takata airbags recall

(WSAV) – Honda announced it’s recalling approximately 1.6 million cars.

The recall is the fifth and final phase of replacing potentially deadly Takata airbags.

The recall includes many Honda and Acura models from 2003-2015. All Honda Gold Wing motorcycles were also included in an earlier recall and still remain eligible for repair.

Car owners can check their vehicle’s recall status at www.recalls.acura.com and www.recalls.honda.com or by calling (888) 234-2138. Motorcycle customers can check recall status at www.powersports.honda.com/recalls or they can call (866) 784-1870.

Honda said that owners of affected vehicles will be notified by mail starting in mid-August, and they are encouraging people to schedule a repair at an authorized dealer as soon as possible.

The replacement airbags are free, and customers will receive a free rental car for the day.

After this final recall phase, Honda said it will have recalled and accounted for 12.9 million vehicles.