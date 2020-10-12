Halloween treats: Crowning a favorite

(NBC News) – Halloween is definitely about the treats, a day where kids of all ages are focused on bingeing “spooktacular” amounts of sugar.

It’s no surprise that there are favorites among the haul.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups top the list year after year, followed up by classic chocolate bars, M&M’s and gummies.

Research shows consumers prefer smooth and creamy textures.

“They’re avoiding sticky and chalky,” says Rigo Viezca of Signals Analytics.

The controversial candy corn remains a favorite for some.

Despite clear favorites on the side of trick-or-treaters, there are other factors that play a role in what is handed out on Halloween.

“Affordability is a key driver,” Viezca says.

Personal preference plays a role as well.

“Consumers when purchasing Halloween products, they mainly purchase it for themselves,” he adds.

Carly Schildhaus from the National Confectioners Association says sales of all candy are up since March.

“Wee are seeing that people are turning to chocolate and candy for that little moment of enjoyment in otherwise pretty crazy time,” she says.

Read more: https://on.today.com/34K8suy