Hackers taunt 8-year old after hacking into Ring camera

DESOTO COUNTY, Mississippi (CNN) – A Mississippi mom thought she was installing something that would help her keep a watchful eye on her children.

It turns out Ashley LeMay’s Ring camera allowed someone else to eavesdrop on her family and see right into her 8 year old daughter’s room.

“I did a lot of research on these before I got it. I really felt like it was safe,” said LeMay.

The camera was supposed to add a level of protection, a way for LeMay to keep an eye on her three daughters and seem close by while working her overnight nurse shifts.

The Ring camera was a Black Friday deal and came with a recommendation from another mom.

Four days after the camera went up, 8-year-old Alyssa heard something strange coming from her room.

“At first what happened, I was in the hallway with my sisters and I heard some music, so I came upstairs and I hear some banging noise and I was like ‘who is that?,'” explained Alyssa.

As Alyssa searched for the source of the noise a voice spoke saying, “I’m Santa Claus. Don’t you want to be my best friend?”

The mysterious voice taunted the 8-year-old with music and encouraged destructive behavior before her dad came in the room ending the terror.

“They could watch them sleeping, changing, they could have watches a lot of things. Honestly my gut it makes me either feel like somebody who knows us or somebody who is very close by,” said Ashle.

The camera now sits on the counter disconnected, waiting to be returned.

Ring is investigating the situation and told the LeMays safety and security of users is their top concern.

