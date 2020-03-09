Gutter Talk: What’s right for your home?

(NBC News) – Gutters are a godsend at guarding your home from the damage water can do, but there are also lots ways to protect the gutters themselves.

Companies have cropped up offering what each thinks is the most effective of three main ways to prevent gutters from getting clogged up: Inserts screens and covers.

HomeAdvisor.com’s Dan DiClerico says the best anti-clog gutter system depends largely on how clogged your gutters get and how much you’re willing to spend.

The best of the best are micromesh screens.

DiClerico says the screens do “an excellent job of keeping the debris out while letting the water flow properly into the gutter system.”

Then again, you can stick with manual cleaning of your gutters, a minimum of three times a year.

More: http://bit.ly/2VRrtZu