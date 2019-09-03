GM offers complimentary OnStar for some people in the path of Hurricane Dorian

(WSAV) – Tuesday General Motors announced they will will offer complimentary OnStar Crisis Assist services for owners of all properly equipped Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles to help keep people in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

According to GM, owners of properly equipped Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles in the impacted region can access OnStar Advisors. Those advisers will be available to help with coordinating emergency rescue & evacuation services, connecting callers with loved ones, family and friends, directing to available resources like shelter, food and water, booking hotel rooms and more.

Other companies like AT&T and Xfinity have also offered free services to help people in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

