Georgians warned of pine straw, mulch scam

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Attorney General Chris Carr is warning Georgians about a pine straw and mulch scam where landscapers offer leftover pine straw and mulch at a much cheaper cost.

Carr discourages consumers from accepting the pine straw or mulch because then the landscapers will claim that they need to lay down even more bales to cover the yard. This time it could cost hundreds of dollars more and might intimidate or use scare tactics against consumers if they refuse, he says.

“Our office encourages consumers to be on the lookout for these types of door-to-door solicitations this Spring,” Carr said. “If it sounds too good to be true, it is likely a scam, and if you feel threatened or harassed, please call local law enforcement immediately.”

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division provided the following advice to avoid the door-to-door scam:

Ask to see the solicitation permit issued by the city, if applicable.

Ask to see a business card and make sure you get the name of the business and the employee.

Ask for the business’ website and check it out.

Check the Secretary of State’s website to see if the person has a business license.

Check Better Business Bureau’s website (bbb.org) to see if there are any complaints against the business.

Before someone starts the work, ask to get the terms in writing, including the scope of the job, the quantity of materials and the final price.

To be safe, say no to door-to-door solicitations and instead contact a reputable company, perhaps one that a friend or neighbor recommends.

If you are being harassed by a door-to-door salesperson, call 911.