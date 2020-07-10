Georgia Power offers energy-saving advice to help customers during the Summer months

SAVANNAH, ga. (WSAV) – Friday Georgia Power encouraged customers to minimize the impact of increased energy use on electric bills during the summer months by offering efficiency advice.

Georgia Power offered the following tips:

Set it for the season: Set thermostats to 78 degrees and use fans to keep you feeling cooler. For every degree higher you maintain your thermostat, you can see up to a 3-4% decrease in energy use.

Feel the flow; free your filters: Clean or change your air filters monthly. Dirty filters can block airflow, making your system work harder to keep you comfortable. Clear spaces around your air returns and vents to prevent airflow blockage.

Phase out phantom energy loss: Unplug your electronic devices when not in use and use smart power strips. Consider energy-saving settings, which are often available on newer equipment and appliances.

Manage your spin cycle: When washing clothes, try to wash and dry full loads only, and in cold water.

Cool down the kitchen: Use your oven sparingly. Consider cooking options such as the microwave, slow cookers and outdoor grills.

Fill your fridge: Solids and liquids are easier to cool than air. Try to keep your refrigerator set to the temperature recommended by the manufacturer for optimal performance.

Keep the heat out: Close your curtains and blinds during peak hours of the day to keep the sun’s heat out.

More tips, tools & resources are available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Save. Customers can also find access to a free Online Energy Checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives.

Georgia Power’s My Power Usage program, a free service connected to many Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use, project their monthly bill, and set daily or monthly usage alerts.

Georgia Power says the implementation of a special interim reduction will provide customers additional relief during the COVID-19 pandemic through even lower fuel rates over the summer months.

Georgia Power partners with nonprofit, community and faith-based organizations to offer assistance programs to those in need. These programs include:

· Georgia Power’s Senior Citizen Discount – Georgia Power customers 65 years of age or older who meet the income requirements for eligibility can receive up to $24 a month off their bill.

· Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) – Georgia Power supports the Division of Family & Children Services to help qualifying, low-income households pay their home energy bills.

· The Salvation Army’s Project SHARE – Established in partnership with The Salvation Army, Georgia Power customers can provide assistance to residents in the same community for expenses, such as utility bills, housing, food and medical necessities.

Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyAssistance for more information.