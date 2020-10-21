GDOL warns of Social Security phone scam

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Labor officials are sounding the alarm about a recent phone scam in Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) says it received several reports of an automated call claiming that an individual’s Social Security number had been compromised in Texas.

The call, which appears to come from GDOL, asks whoever is on the other end of the line to press a button to speak with a representative about the next steps.

“This is just another example of how bad actors are slowing down the unemployment benefit process for Georgians,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “These tricks are being attempted all over the nation and we must be vigilant to not fall victim to these criminals.”

Officials say that GDOL is not calling anyone to address potential fraud in another state and would never ask for all nine digits of a Social Security number to identify an individual.

“If a claimant is contacted by the GDOL, the representative already knows the claimant’s account details and will not have to ask for specific identifying information,” a statement from the department reads.

If someone needs to verify their identity with GDOL, they’ll be directed to ID.me, a nationally recognized partner of the agency.

Anyone who has received a fraudulent call and has given out any personal information should contact the Federal Trade Commission to report potential identity theft online here.

GDOL also suggests filing a police report with local authorities.

To help identify potential fraud with an individual’s UI account, GDOL encourages reporting fraud and abuse on the agency’s homepage under Online Services.

The department says it continues to work with state and federal agencies to tackle crime, including phone scams.