FDA flavored vaping cartridges ban goes into effect

FILE – In this Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 file photo, Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York. On Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, the company announced it will voluntarily stop selling its fruit and dessert-flavored vaping pods. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration’s push to clear the market of many flavored vaping cartridges is now in effect.

Last month the federal agency announced companies must stop manufacturing, distributing and selling most of the flavored cartridge-based e-cigarettes.

Tobacco or menthol are the only two flavored cartridges still allowed in stores.

Retailers can also sell flavored bottles of e-liquid and disposables.

The policy change comes amid concerns about the growing number of young people using e-cigarette products.

The FDA is giving businesses time to comply with the ban.

It says it will wait to issue punishments against companies that don’t comply until after May 12th.

