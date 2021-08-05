Dollar General folding chairs recalled after reports of amputated fingers caused by collapsed chairs

(WBTW) — Dollar General has issued a recall of around 155,000 of their foldable lounge chairs after reports of the chairs collapsing unexpectedly, and causing lacerations and amputations of fingers.

The company is recalling their True Living Sling Loungers, which were sold in 2019. The loungers have white frames with solid blue or green fabric. The 12-digit UPC number 430001047344 is located on the receipt.

The business has received three reports of the sling loungers collapsing, resulting in amputations or lacerations to fingers from the metal folding joints.

Anyone with one of the chairs is told to stop using it, and should cut the fabric so that no one else can use the chair. You can then contact Dollar General to return the recalled loungers for a full refund of the purchase price.

The chairs were sold from January 2019 through September 2019 for about $20 at stores nationwide. You can report an incident involving this product here.