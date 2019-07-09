Disney issues voluntary recall of ‘Toy Story 4’ toy due to choking hazard

(WSAV) – Disney issued a voluntary recall of its plush Forky toy Monday.

The Consumer Products Safety Commission reported that the googly eyes on the doll can come off and present a choking hazard to children under the age of 3. Disney issued a statement voluntarily recalling the 11″ Forky Plush, saying “Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our guests,”.

According to the CPSC, about 80,000 Forky plush toys were sold. They were available at Disney Stores, Disney theme parks, shopdisney.com and on Amazon Marketplace.

So far, there have been no reported injuries as a result of the recalled product.

Consumers should take the recalled toys out of reach of children right away. Disney said its customers can return the item for a full refund by visiting any North America Disney Store or Disney Theme Parks store, calling 866-537-7649 or emailing personal.shoppers@shopDisney.com.