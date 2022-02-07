Delta wants official no-fly list for unruly passengers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After more than 5,000 complaints last year to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) from major airline carriers regarding unruly passengers, Delta Air Lines wants more than people just facing fines or, in some cases, criminal prosecutions.

Delta CEO Edward Bastian wants a “no-fly” list for unruly passengers.

Bastian wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland to request cooperation in allowing the FAA to establish such a list. He wrote, in part:

In addition to the welcome increase in enforcement and prosecutions, we are requesting you support our efforts with respect to the much-needed step of putting any person convicted of on-board disruption on a national, comprehensive, unruly passenger ‘no fly’ list that would bar that person from traveling on any commercial air carrier.”

Delta says the action would help prevent future incidents. The airline also indicated they have nearly 1,900 people on its own “no-fly” list and that a shared list of individuals’ names would make sure that person does not fly on another carrier.

“Earlier in the pandemic, there was talk of saying, ‘OK, this airline is going to ban this passenger,’ and there’s been talk of whether or not that information should be shared amongst other airlines in the U.S.,” explained Daniel Burnham from Scott’s Cheap Flights.

Burnham says this list would probably be like the watch list for terrorists but says it could be tricky.

“And as we’ve seen with terrorism, watch lists can often cause problems with people that have similar names or who have not actually committed any crime but somehow they ended up in these databases,” he explained.

Burnham thinks more enforcement of rules the FAA has at its disposal right now might be a better approach.

“I think it would be easier, in many respects, to just say we actually have fairly strict laws, we actually have fairly severe punishments for people who break these laws and we should just focus on that rather than trying to create something that has a deterrent effect, perhaps, but it’s quite complicated,” said Burnham.

He also said he thinks much of the problem will pass if and when mask mandates are lifted. (More than 70 percent of unruly passenger complaints in 2021 involved passengers complaining and or refusing to wear a mask.)

But Delta doesn’t want to wait. In his letter, Bastian said the airline’s rate of unruly passengers has increased 100 percent since 2019.