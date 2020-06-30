Chatham Co. Police warn residents of rental property scams

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) issued a warning Tuesday for residents to be wary of possible rental property scams.

Officials say crooks pose as a property owner, landlord, or rental agent and trick individuals into paying a deposit to rent a house.

The victims find out later the property did not belong to or was being managed by the person they paid.

The CCPD says scams like these are happening around the country including in Chatham County.

The CCPD offered some advice to help the public avoid becoming a victim:

Work with a reputable real estate rental company to find your new home.

Insist on touring the property before you pay a security deposit and/or first month’s rent, and ask to see the ID of the person giving you the tour.

Use a credit card to make payments, and pay through the rental company’s website or portal. If you found the property on a listing site, use that site to make your payment.

Remember that being asked to pay with cash, a gift card, or wire transfer is a red flag and likely a strong signal that you’re being scammed.

Police say if you become the victim of a rental scam, contact law enforcement immediately to file a report.