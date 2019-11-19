Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese varieties recalled for possible plastic contamination

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Multiple varieties of a popular cottage brand are being recalled over concerns they may be contaminated with metal and plastic, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese issued a voluntary recall of about 9,500 cases of its cottage cheese after a consumer found a piece of red plastic in a container.

Five other consumers reported the presence of plastic and metal, but no illnesses or injuries were reported.

The following varieties are being recalled:

16-ounce Breakstone’s 2 percent Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese with best when used by code date: Dec102019

24-ounce Breakstone’s 4 percent Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese with best when used by code date: Dec102019

24-ounce Breakstone’s 4 percent Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese with best when used by code date: Dec102019

The products were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide and exported to Latin America.

The company is telling consumers who purchased the products to not eat them and return them to the store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can contact the company at 1-866-572-3805 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.