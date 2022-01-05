BBB warns of fake COVID testing sites

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about fake COVID testing, saying scammers are setting up “phony pop-up test sites.”

“They show up at a parking lot, set up a sign and advertise testing,” said Tom Stephens from the BBB.

Stephens says with the omicron variant spreading, a lot of people want a COVID test. But there’s a huge shortage of home test kits and Stephens says con artists have been quick to take advantage by setting up fake testing sites.

“You don’t really know whether this is an approved testing site, whether they’re using a test that actually works,” he explained. “Plus, you’re giving them your social security number. Sometimes you have to pay for it, so you’re giving them your credit card number. And so that just opens you up for some ID theft, actually.”

He says you may never get a test result.

“You don’t know whether you’ve got the virus or not and they’ve got all your personal information and your money,” said Stephens.

“Make sure you’re dealing with a real testing organization, and you’ve got to either call the Department of Health or go on their website to find that out,” he added.

The BBB also warns you may receive emails from scammers about fake testing and reminds consumers to “never click on links in emails when you don’t know who sent it.”

Stephens says making sure you get a valid test and valid test results are important and scammers continue to play on people’s concerns.

“Anytime there’s an opportunity for a scam, someone’s going to try to figure out how to do it,” he said.