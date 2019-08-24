Attorneys General promise a crackdown on robocalls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you are sick of robocalls it appears you have every Attorney General in the country on your side. This week, they announced an agreement with phone companies and wireless carriers to crack down on the illegal calls.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr says the illegal robocalls are an incredible annoyance to the people of Georgia, but more than that, they can cause significant financial harm to citizens.

“We are pleased to join in this fight with our partners in the public and private sectors and will continue to work together to prevent scams from happening and go after the bad actors if they do,” said Carr.

The phone companies have agreed to adopt eight principles to fight illegal robocalls, including blocking calls at no cost to customers and requiring companies to trace the illegal calls back to the source.

The law enforcement officials said it was estimated that more than five billion robocalls went out to Americans in the month of July.