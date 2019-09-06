Arcade Upgrades: Fun Goes High Tech

(NBC News) – Craft beer and axe-throwing might be the new ‘dinner and a movie’.

Millennials are flocking to new entertainment concepts popping up across the country.

Coliseum V is one of those, gearing up for its grand opening in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I think people want a social, interactive experience,” says creator Philip McHugh.

Coliseum V offers archery tag, laser tag and more virtual reality games.

The experience is open to all ages, but with 72 pour-your-own taps the 21 and older crowd is expected to be the main audience.

VR arcades are already mainstream in other countries, and the industry is expected to grow by $8 billion in the United States by 2020.