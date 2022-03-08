CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A representative for AAA on Monday said that gas prices in South Carolina are expected to keep going up over the next week.

Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas said that as of Monday, South Carolina’s statewide average is $3.88 per gallon. That is among the highest gas prices the state has recorded in the past decade.

Wright said that she doesn’t expect the prices to go down anytime soon; in fact, she expects prices to hit over $4.00 per gallon before they start to fall.

The spike is due largely in part to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Wright. She said the tensions in the region spark reactions from the global oil market, sending up already high prices.

Wright said that although drivers can’t control the factors that determine gas prices, they can control consumption habits.

She suggested doing things like reducing the amount of weight your car is carrying, which reduces the amount of gas that is used. Aggressive driving is also expensive driving, according to Wright. Things like rapid accelerations are not economical uses of gas. Regular maintenance on cars — like keeping tires properly inflated — is also crucial to ensuring cars are running efficiently. Finally, enrolling in fuel rewards programs can help cover some costs of gas.