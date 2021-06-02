Construction of 62-foot chicken underway in south Georgia

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — A towering sculpture of a chicken that stands higher than the tallest dinosaur is underway in rural south Georgia.

WALB-TV reports the frame outline of the giant chicken standing 62 feet tall has gone up in the city of Fitzgerald. The finished product will be a topiary.

That means the chicken will be sculpted from living plants growing on its frame like a huge lattice.

Fitzgerald city leaders announced plans for the chicken sculpture in 2019, betting the oversized poultry-shaped plant will bring in tourists.

Mayor Jim Puckett says construction slowed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But he insists: “This is going to be fantastic when it’s finished.”